Highlights | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

As it Happened: Jos Buttler’s manic mayhem was matched in equal measure by spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in an IPL match on Saturday. Buttler (100 off 68 balls) scored his second IPL ton off only 66 balls to help the Royals to 193 for 8, which seemed slightly sub-par due to Jasprit Bumrah’s (3/17 in 4 overs) brilliant effort. Ishan Kishan (54 off 43 balls) and unheralded N Tilak Verma (61 off 33 balls) added 81 in 8 overs before Ashwin (1/30 in 4 overs) and Chahal (2/26 in 4 overs) decisively tilted the game in RR’s favour between overs 14 to 16 as MI managed only 170 for 8 after 20 overs. While Royals have now won two out of two, MI have lost both their games in another dismal start to an IPL season. In the end, there were two factors that combined to bring about MI’s downfall. Firstly, it was Buttler’s (11 fours and five sixes) assault against MI’s weak-links like Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin that made the difference. Three such overs yielded 73 runs and even Bumrah’s brilliance didn’t seem to be enough in the final context of the match.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score: Shankar Departs Just After Powerplay, Pandya-Gill Key For GT

