Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPENED: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians By 3 Runs. Tim Davids Turns Tables, Mumbai in Contention For Victory. Mumbai Indians Reeling; Sunrisers Hyderabad on Top. Tilak Varma Perishes; Sunrisers Hyderabad on Top. Rohit-Kishan Depart Quickly; Mumbai Indians in Spot of Bother. Rohit Sharma Perishes; Ishan Kishan Key For Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Steady For Mumbai Indians. Rahul Tripathi Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 193. SRH Lose Quick Wickets; Kane Williamson Holds Key. Pooran-Tripathi Depart Quickly; Aiden Markram Key For SRH. Nicholas Pooran Departs; Rahul Tripathi Key For SRH. Tripathi Hits Half-Century; Pooran Strong For Sunrisers Hyderabad. Priyam Garg Perishes; Pooran-Tripathi Key For Sunrisers Hyderabad. Priyam-Tripathi Steady For Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma Perishes; Priyam-Tripathi Key For SRH. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma at TOSS: We’re going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game. Kane Williamson at TOSS: We were going to have a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good. Two changes: Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

