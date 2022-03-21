Highlights, IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21

With less than a week to go for the start of another IPL season, there are a few teams that find themselves in a spot as some of the their star players could be missing a few games at the start. For CSK, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar are for certain set to miss the season opener.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Is Where The Buck Stops At For CSK As Captain, Not Ravindra Jadeja Or Moeen Ali Feels Aakash Chopra

the teams have been practicing in Maharashtra and Surat over the past fortnight and must have for certain figured out a tentative playing XI. Eyes would be on the IPL debutantes – Lucknow and Gujarat. The buzz would be more and that is something to look forward to. Follow all the IPL related news here… Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mentor Gautam Gambhir Recalls School Days, Says I Have Got Into a Lot of Fights

Live Updates

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Recalling the first moment when he got to know that he will be representing Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube said, “I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because I have always been a fan of Mahi bhai and especially CSK.”

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: A number of teams would have new opening pairs but none more exciting than Delhi Capitals. They have Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top of the order. Some combination to watch out for.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Rumours are rife that with the rise in Covid numbers globally, Maharashtra may not allow crowds to enter stadiums and that the tournament would be played behind closed doors.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Rajasthan Royals’ director Kumar Sangakkara hailed Sanju Samson as a match-winner ahead of the new season.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: The move of Taskin joining Mark Wood would be a like-to-like replacement. Both are fast bowlers who clock up same kinds of speeds. A confirmation of this news is expected soon.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Some reports suggest that Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Mark Wood at the Lucknow Super Giants. There is no confirmation on this as yet.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Virat Kohli would be playing the IPL as a non-captain after eight years. Would be interesting to see if his batting can inspire RCB to their maiden title or not.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya to see how he leads the Titans and if he bowls or not. He would be a key player for his side.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Mayanti Langer to be back this season as part of the broadcasting team. She had missed out the last season due to the birth of her child.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: A number of new captains and that would make things interesting as there would be new combinations in place. It would be interesting to see who gets what role.