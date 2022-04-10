Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Anuj Rawat Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 7-Wicket Victory Over Mumbai Indians. Anuj Rawat departs after a well-made half-century as Unadkat claims his second wicket. Anuj Rawat gets to his half-century in 38 deliveries. Jaydev Unadkat removes Faf du Plessis, Mumbai Indians get the breakthrough. Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat Start Run-Chase For RCB. Surykumar Yadav played a brilliant knock under pressure and took Mumbai Indians to 151/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh knicks it to Dinesh Karthik as Harshal Patel claims his second wicket. Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma depart in quick succession as Mumbai are now in spot of bother. Wanindu Hasaranga sends Dewald Brewis 8(11) back to the pavilion. Harshal Patel removes Rohit Sharma 26(150, RCB get breakthrough. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Highlights RCB vs MI, Score Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Live Updates

  • 12:26 AM IST

    ANUJ RAWAT HAS BEEN ADJUDGED AS MAN OF THE MATCH!

  • 11:20 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Virat Kohli departs after a review and Dewald Brewis gets a wicket in his first delivery in the IPL. Glenn Maxwell plays a reverse shot in his first delivery. Maxwell gets another boundary on the trot and RCB claim their third victory of the season. They win tonight by 7 wickets. Mumbai are now on a 4-match losing streak. RCB 152/3 (18.3)
  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 13 runs from the 18th over and now RCB is in touching distance to win the match. Mumbai are on their 4th loss on the trot. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 8 runs from 12 balls to win. RCB 144/2 (18)

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Rawat smokes another maximum into the stands and gets away and LBW appeal which actually pitched outside the leg stump. Kohli went for quick double and Anuj Rawat 66(47) has been run-out. He departs after a good knock, shame he has to go like this. 9 off the over. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 21 runs from 18 balls to win. RCB 131/2 (17)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Runs from Kieron Pollard’s over. Anuj Rawat smoked a maximum towards backward square leg. 11 runs off it. RCB are now in the driver’s seat in the game. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 30 runs from 24 balls to win. RCB 122/1 (16)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Dewald Brewis makes a mess as he lets down Virat Kohli’s catch for a boundary. Clumsy start from the South African youngster. 9 runs from Basil Thampi’s over. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 41 runs from 30 balls to win. RCB 111/1 (15)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Anuj Rawat gets to his well-worked half-century against a decorated Mumbai Indians side. 50 off just 38 deliveries. Kohli pulls Bumrah’s shorter delivery for a boundary. 10 runs from the over Royal Challengers Bangalore need 50 runs from 36 balls to win. RCB 102/1 (14)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Unadkat produces a decent over. Just 6 runs off it. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 60 runs from 42 balls to win. RCB 92/1 (13)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Virat Kohli starts the over by whacking the slot ball away for a boundary. Anuj Rawat keeps on hitting it hard and picks up the slot ball all the way for a sixer to deep mid-wicket and then cuts a boundary on the last ball of the over. 15 off it. RCB 86/1 (12)

  • 10:32 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Another good over for RCB! Virat and Anuj get one boundaries in each in the over as RCB notch up 10 runs from the 11th over. RCB need 81 to win from 54 balls, RCB 71/1 (11)