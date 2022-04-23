Highlights | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

AS IT HAPPEND: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 9 Wickets. Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma Start Innings For SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad Steamrolls Bangalore; RCB Bundled Out For 68. Harshal Patel castled by T Natarajan, RCB Lose 8 Wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad on Top; RCB in Trouble. Dinesh Karthik Departs; RCB in Trouble. Prabhudessai Perishes; RCB in Spot of Bother. Glenn Maxwell Departs; RCB in Spot of Bother. Marco Jansen on fire as he derails RCB top orders. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson reckons that the because of the humid, perhaps some dew coming will come in. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. He says that they have to play smart and make the required adjustments. SRH go with the same team. du Plessis says it’s their first game at Brabourne and reckons the surface is pretty decent. He added that they have to assess and play accordingly. Bangalore side has also gone with the same team. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RCB, Match 36: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights RCB vs SRH, Score Report

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs SRH | SRH vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Kane Williamson | Umran Malik | Virat Kohli | RCB vs SRH Live, SRH vs RCB, RCB vs SRH Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs SRH Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs SRH live score Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Cricket Score, Match 36