Highlights | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, TATA IPL 2022

As it Happened: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets. Hetmyer Perishes; Parag-Ashwin Key in Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Padikkal Perishes; Jaiswal Key in Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Samson Perishes; Jaiswal-Padikkal Key in Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Jaiswal-Samson Steady in Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Jos Buttler Perishes; Jaiswal-Samson Key in Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Rajasthan Royals Restrict Chennai Super Kings to 150. Moeen-Dhoni Steady For Chennai Super Kings. Amabati Rayudu Perishes; Moeen-Dhoni Key For Chennai Super Kings. Devon Conway Perishes; Moeen Ali Strong For Chennai Super Kings. Moeen Ali Slams Fifty, Devon Conway Strong For Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad Perishes; Conway-Ali Key For CSK. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first. MS Dhoni at TOSS: We'll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change – Rayudu in for Shivam. He is someone who bowls at decent pace and gets good bounce but the important thing is to give them the time to develop. Want to groom players but also give them enough opportunity to develop. Just for the sake of giving time to players, we aren't playing a lopsided team, so it's a bit of both. (Whether he'll play next year) Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans. Sanju Samson at TOSS: We're comfortable doing both, but would have wanted to bat first. One change – Hetmyer comes in for Neesham, I can see him hitting a lot of balls in the nets, so that must be good for him. We've been playing some good cricket and want to finish off on a high.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.