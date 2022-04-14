Highlights | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Hardik Pandya, Yash Dayal Shine For Gujarat; Rajasthan Royals Go Down By 37 Runs. Riyan Parag Departs; Gujarat Titans on Top. Shimron Hetmyer Departs; Parag Key in Run-Chase For RR. Rassie van der Dussen Departs; Hetmyer-Parag Key in Run-Chase For RR. Sanju Samson departs, Hardik Pandya runs him out! Rassie van der Dussen and Shimron Hetmyer key for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler Depart Quickly; Sanju Samson Key For RR. Yash Dayal removes Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler key for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler Gets Rajasthan Royals Off to a Good Start. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Propel Gujarat Titans to 192. Abhinav Manohar Departs, Hardik Pandya Key For Gujarat. Hardik Pandya Hits Half-Century, Abhinav Manohar Steady For Gujarat. Shubman Gill Perishes; Gujarat in Spot of Bother, Riyan Parag claims the wicket. Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar Depart Quickly; GT in Spot of Bother. Rassie van der Dussen runs out Matthew Wade, Rajasthan get breakthrough. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

