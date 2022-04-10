Highlights Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Marcus Stoinis' knock goes in vain as Yuzvendra Chahal stars in 3-run thrilling victory over LSG. Marcus Stoinis Keeps LSG alive in the game. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya depart in quick succession for LSG. Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of the dangerous Ayush Badoni. Krunal Pandya is the new man in. Kuldeep Sen gets rid of the dangerous Deepak Hooda. Ayush Badoni is the new man in. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Re-Build After Early Setback. Prasidh Krishna removes Jason Holder as Lucknow lose third wicket. Trent Boult shell shocks Lucknow with two quick wickets in the first over itself. Shimron Hetmyer's masterclass takes Rajasthan to 165/6 in 20 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham picks up 2 quick wickets, dents Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Lose Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Avesh Khan removes Jos Buttler, picks up the all important wicket for Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Live Updates

  • 12:19 AM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL HAS BEEN ADJUDGED AS MAN OF THE MATCH!

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Kuldeep Sen has done the job for Rajasthan Royals. Marcus Stoinis couldn’t get Lucknow Super Giants over the finishing line as RR just win by 3 runs. What a thrilling end to the match! LSG 162/8 (20)

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 15 needed from the final over to win for LSG. Can Stoinis do it for LSG?

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal picks up his 150th wicket in the IPL as he removes Dushmantha Chameera. LSG 132/8 (18). LSG need 34 from 12 deliveries to win.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 17 overs gone LSG are now at 117/7. LSG need 49 from 18 deliveries to win.

  • 11:03 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya depart quickly! Yuzi Chahal turn things back to Rajasthan’s favour in style. With those wickets it ends LSG’s chance of winning the match. LSG 102/7 (5.5)
  • 10:54 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Krunal Pandya chalks out a boundary from the over as LSG finding life difficult as we come towards the last 5 overs of the match. Pandya wins a boundary in the second last ball. Is this is the start of something special? Only time will tell. 10 runs off it. Lucknow need 69 runs to win from 30 balls. LSG 97/5 (15)
  • 10:49 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 7 runs from the over as the pressure mounts on Lucknow. de Kock seems to be the only ray of hope for KL Rahul and Co as the equation gets difficult for LSG in every passing over. Lucknow need 79 runs to win from 36 balls. LSG 87/5 (14)
  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the important wicket of Ayush Badoni. Badoni was going downtown for a six, but finds the fielder instead. LSG lose half their side and now in serious contention of losing the game, even though Quinton de Kock is still out there at the crease. Rajasthan Royals are on top. Lucknow need 92 runs to win from 48 balls. LSG 74/5 (12)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 10 overs done and dusted as LSG are now at 61/4. The Lucknow batters have a mountain to climb as Ayush Badoni aims to build a fresh partnership with Quinton de Kock. The South Africa is key in the run-chase and he should be responsible like the previous match. Lucknow need 105 runs to win from 60 balls. LSG 61/4 (10)