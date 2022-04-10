Highlights Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Marcus Stoinis’ knock goes in vain as Yuzvendra Chahal stars in 3-run thrilling victory over LSG. Marcus Stoinis Keeps LSG alive in the game. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya depart in quick succession for LSG. Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of the dangerous Ayush Badoni. Krunal Pandya is the new man in. Kuldeep Sen gets rid of the dangerous Deepak Hooda. Ayush Badoni is the new man in. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Re-Build After Early Setback. Prasidh Krishna removes Jason Holder as Lucknow lose third wicket. Trent Boult shell shocks Lucknow with two quick wickets in the first over itself. Shimron Hetmyer’s masterclass takes Rajasthan to 165/6 in 20 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham picks up 2 quick wickets, dents Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Lose Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Avesh Khan removes Jos Buttler, picks up the all important wicket for Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Scorecard: Kuldeep, Shaw Star As DC Thump KKR By 44 Runs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs LSG, Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs LSG| LSG vs RR | Sanju Samson | KL Rahul | Jos Buttler | RR vs LSG Live, LSG vs RR, RR vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, RR vs LSG Dream11, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL live, RR vs LSG live score Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants