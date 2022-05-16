Highlights | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 24 Runs. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first. KL Rahul at the toss: Looks like a nice wicket. You want to have an honest chat when games like that happen. You don't want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. Happened at a time when we were doing really well. It was a bit of a surprise for everybody. That's the game, always keeps reminding us that we need to turn up every game and give it a 100-120%. Sanju Samson at the toss: That's been our strength throughout the tournament, we'd like to stick with that. Couple of changes – Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie, Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that's the best combination to go for this game. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

