Highlights | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Suryakumar Yadav has been adjudged as the Man of the Match. Mumbai Indians Register First Victory, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets. Rajasthan on Top; David-Pollard Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Departs, Tilak-Pollard Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar, Tilak Steady For Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan Perishes, Suryakumar Key For Mumbai. Buttler-Ashwin Power Rajasthan Royals to 158 . Parag Perishes; Hetmyer-Ashwin Key For Rajasthan. Buttler Perishes; Hetmyer-Parag Key For Rajasthan. Mitchell Departs, Buttler-Hetmyer Key For Rajasthan. Buttler, Mitchell Steady For Rajasthan. Samson Perishes, Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Padikkal Departs, Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan. Tim David dropped a sitter as Padikkal gets a life-line. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Leaves Netizens in Splits With Hilarious Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Post

