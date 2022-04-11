Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran Guide Hyderabad to a 8-Wicket Victory Over GT. Kane Williamson Perishes; Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram Key in Run-Chase For SRH. Kane Williamson Key in Run-Chase For SRH, Pooran Replaces Tripathi. Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi Steady in Run-Chase For SRH. Rashid Khan removes Abhishek Sharma, Gujarat get breakthrough. Openers Williamson and Sharma steady run-chase for SRH. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma Get SRH Off to a Slow Start. Hardik Pandya’s Half-Century Propels Gujarat Titans to 162. Marco Jansen sends David Miller back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Steady Innings For Gujarat After Early Setback. Umran Malik traps Matthew Wade and picks up his first wicket of the match. T Natarajan removes Sai Sudarshan, SRH pick up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shubman Gill as Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder of a catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - Rahul Tripathi Takes Best Catch of IPL 2022 to Send Shubman Gill Packing | WATCH VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

