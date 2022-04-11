Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran Guide Hyderabad to a 8-Wicket Victory Over GT. Kane Williamson Perishes; Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram Key in Run-Chase For SRH. Kane Williamson Key in Run-Chase For SRH, Pooran Replaces Tripathi. Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi Steady in Run-Chase For SRH. Rashid Khan removes Abhishek Sharma, Gujarat get breakthrough. Openers Williamson and Sharma steady run-chase for SRH. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma Get SRH Off to a Slow Start. Hardik Pandya’s Half-Century Propels Gujarat Titans to 162. Marco Jansen sends David Miller back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Steady Innings For Gujarat After Early Setback. Umran Malik traps Matthew Wade and picks up his first wicket of the match. T Natarajan removes Sai Sudarshan, SRH pick up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shubman Gill as Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder of a catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - Rahul Tripathi Takes Best Catch of IPL 2022 to Send Shubman Gill Packing | WATCH VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

Live | IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, Match 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | SRH vs GT| GT vs SRH | Kane Williamson | Hardik Pandya | Rahul Tewatia | SRH vs GT Live, GT vs SRH, SRH vs GT Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH vs GT Dream11, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, SRH vs GT live score. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Loses Cool; Bangs His Head, Shouts at His Fielder | WATCH

Also Read - How's the Josh: David Warner Celebrates Victory vs KKR By Imitating Iconic Scene From Bollywood Movie Uri | Video

Live Updates

  • 11:54 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Kane Williamson has been adjudged as the Man of the Match!

  • 11:17 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Pooran ends the match with a sixer! SRH win by 8 wickets! Gujarat Titans beaten finally! SRH 168/2 (19.1)
  • 11:15 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Scores are level! SRH need 1 run to win!
  • 11:11 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: 15 runs from the over. Hyderabad need 13 to win from 12 balls! Easy Pickings for Orange Army. SRH 150/2 (18)
  • 11:05 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Hyderabad need 28 to win from 18 balls!
  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: OUT! Kane Williamson going for the big shot as Hardik Pandya removes SRH skipper! Tewatia takes a simple catch. Big wicket for GT! Big blow for SRH! SRH 129/2 (16.2)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Nicholas Pooran bamboozled by the pace of Lockie Ferguson, but earns a single off a big edge. In the second delivery he pitches up and forces Williamson to play a defensive shot. What a scoop from Williamson! Just using the pace and smokes it for a huge maximum and then slashes it through the covers for a boundary in the next ball. Ends the over with a single, Lockie, 13 off it. Hyderabad need 34 to win from 24 balls. SRH in the driver’s seat now. SRH 129/1 (16)

  • 10:52 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: 8 runs from Rashid Khan’s last over. SRH are now at 116/1. Hyderabad need 47 to win from 30 balls. SRH 116/1 (15)
  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: After conceding 6 runs in the first ball, Tewatia earns a dot and then gives away singles in the next four deliveries. 10 runs off it. Good for SRH. Hyderabad need 55 to win from 36 balls. SRH 108/1 (14)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Rahul Tripathi has been retired-hurt and Nicholas Pooran replaces him as the new man in. He needs to do what Tripathi left. Go after the bowlers and help his skipper at the other end.