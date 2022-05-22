Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, TATA IPL 2022

Punjab Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 5 Wickets. Liam Livingstone Key For Punjab Kings. Liam Livingstone Key For Punjab Kings. Liam Livingstone-Shikhar Dhawan Lead Charge For Punjab. Shahrukh Khan Departs; Shikhar Dhawan Key For Punjab Kings. Dhawan-Shahrukh Lead Charge For Punjab Kings. Bairstow Perishes; Dhawan-Shahrukh Key For Punjab. Sundar-Shepherd Guide SRH to 157. Sundar-Shepherd Lead Charge For Hyderabad. Punjab Kings on Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad Reeling. Aiden Markram Key For Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma Departs; Markram-Pooran Key For Hyderabad. Tripathi Departs; Abhishek-Markram Key For Hyderabad. Abhishek-Tripathi Steady For Hyderabad. Priyam Garg Departs; Abhishek-Tripathi Key For Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad Have won the toss and opted to Bat first at Wankhede Stadium. Mayank Agarwal at TOSS- We have made three changes, Nathan Ellis replaces Bhanu, Shahrukh and Prerak Mankad are in, replacing Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan. We don’t want to make changes to the structure of the team, just giving chances to everyone. Every game is important and we’re looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we’ll know what target we’ll be chasing tonight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar at TOSS- We will bat first. Same wicket as the last game, so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. Two changes for us, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith are in. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we’re backing ourselves to defend a score.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights SRH vs PBKS, Recent Match Report

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match 70 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's Reactions Go Viral As RCB Qualify For Playoffs, See Posts

LIVE | IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS, Match 70: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | PBKS vs SRH | SRH vs PBKS | Kane Williamson | Mayank Agarwal | Liam Livingstone | Umran Malik | SRH vs PBKS Live, PBKS vs SRH Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, SRH vs PBKS Dream11, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL Live, SRH vs PBKS Live Score