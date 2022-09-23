Highlights Of IPL 2023 Auction and Trade Details: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is set be played in the month of March 2023 and the auction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the month of December, according to a report in Cricbuzz. A lot of players are once again expected to go under the hammer while the trade window will allow some players to be a part of a different franchise in the upcoming IPL 2023.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Gives BIG Update on IPL 2023 Format

It is learnt that Chennai Super Kings has denied Delhi Capitals offer to release Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2023. As of now, Jadeja remains with Chennai but that can change pretty quickly. On the other hand, Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia, both believed to have a lot of takers will remain with Gujarat Titans as of now. Also Read - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Confirms MS Dhoni Will Captain Chennai in IPL 2023

The purse has also been increase to ₹95 crore for the upcoming auctions. Catch this space for all the latest updates of IPL 2023 to held in India in home and away format this season. Also Read - IPL 2023: Brian Lara Set to Replace Tom Moody as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad - Report