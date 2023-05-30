Home

AS IT HAPPENED, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Chennai Beat Gujarat By 5 Wickets To Clinch 5th Title. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ahmedabad: Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown here on Monday.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

