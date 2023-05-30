ZEE Sites

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs GT: Chennai Beat Gujarat By 5 Wickets To Clinch 5th Title

AS IT HAPPENED, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Chennai Beat Gujarat By 5 Wickets To Clinch 5th Title. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 30, 2023 6:45 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN.

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown here on Monday.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

Live Updates

  • 3:23 AM IST

  • 3:22 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL | MS Dhoni at the post-match presentation: Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya and a few others are experienced, so you don’t worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask. The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fairplay award. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special today, he’s also like me – not someone who uses the phone often. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life…

  • 2:59 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Hardik Pandya at the post-match presentation: I think we tick a lot of boxes as a team. We play with a lot of heart, really proud of the way we kept fighting. We have a motto – we win together, we lose together. I’m not going to make excuses, CSK played the better cricket. We batted really well, special mention to Sai (Sudarshan), not easy to play that well at this level. We have been backing the boys and trying to make sure we get the best out of them. But their success is their success. The way they have put their hand up and delivered – Mohit, Rashid, Shami everyone. (On MS Dhoni) I’m very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I’d rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he’s been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night.

  • 2:11 AM IST
    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Ambati Rayudu post-match: It’s a fairy tale finish and I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s unbelievable, really fortunate to have played in some great sides. This win is something I will remember for the rest of my life, for all the hard work in the last 30 years, happy that it finished on this note. I would like to take this moment to thank my family and thank my father, without him I wouldn’t have been here today.
  • 2:05 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Ravindra Jadeja after match: Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team – MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you’ve been cheering.

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE CSK VS GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: THAT’S IT!!! CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WIN!!! JUST 4 REQUIRED TO WIN FROM THE LAST BALL AND THEY DID IT!!!! 5-TIME CHAMPIONS CHENNAI!!!! CSK 171/5 (15)

  • 1:21 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 21 required from the last 2 overs!! It’s anybody’s game!! Dube and Jadeja key for Chennai!!

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!!! MOHIT SHARMA STRIKES!! HE IS ON A HATTRICK!! THIS GAME SUDDENLY COMES TO LIFE!! WHAT A FINAL!!

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!! Mohit removes Rayudu! But the job is almost done as it seems for CSK!! ON COMES MS DHONI!!! LOOK AT THE OVATION!!

  • 1:13 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Dube has hit back to back sixes and now Chennai require 38 to win from 18 balls. CSK 133/3 (12)

