Home

Sports

Highlights | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 2: Punjab Beat Kolkata By Seven Runs (DLS)

live

Highlights | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 2: Punjab Beat Kolkata By Seven Runs (DLS)

Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (DLS)

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Punjab VS Kolkata Knight Riders 191/5 (20.0) 146/7 (16.0) Run Rate: (Current: 9.13) KKR need 46 runs in 24 balls at 11.5 rpo Last Wicket: Venkatesh Iyer c Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh 34 (28) - 138/7 in 15.3 Over Shardul Thakur 8 * (3) 0x4, 1x6 Sunil Narine 7 (2) 0x4, 1x6 Arshdeep Singh (3-0-19-3) * Sam Curran (3-0-38-1)

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Load More

As it happened PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Punjab Kings’ costliest recruit Sam Curran dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell at the nick of time to ensure a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit afternoon encounter of Indian Premier League, here on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana at toss:

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have fielded first. Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name.

Nitish Rana: We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket afterall so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.