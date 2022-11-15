live

Highlights | IPL 2023 Retention: SRH Release Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, CSK Offload Dwayne Bravo

IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check all the retentions and releases of the 10 IPL Franchises here.

Updated: November 15, 2022 7:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023 RETENTION LIST.

AS IT HAPPENED | IPL 2023 Retention

Chennai Super Kings retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but released long-serving player Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of their captain Kane Williamson as all ten Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday announced their full list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction next month.

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Player slots left for IPL teams: CSK – 7, DC – 5, GT – 7, KKR – 11, LSG – 10, MI – 9, PBKS, – 9, RR – 9, RCB – 7, SRH – 13.
  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: CSK CEO confirms, MS Dhoni will lead Super Kings in IPL 2023.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players retained by RCB: Faf, Kohli, Karthik, Lomror, Allen, Patidar, Rawat, Maxwell, Hasaranga, Shahbaz, Prabhudesai, Harshal, Kaul, Siraj, Akash Deep, Hazelwood, Karn Sharma.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players retained by Lucknow: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Stoinis, Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh, Mohsin, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Bishnoi.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players retained by Gujarat: Hardik, Gill, Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Saha, Wade, Rashid Khan, Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players retained by KKR: Shreyas, Gurbaz, Rinku, Russell, Narine, Rana, Anukul Roy, Venky Iyer, Thakur, Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh, Varun, Harshit Rana.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players Retained By Punjab: Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep, Baltej Singh, Ellis, Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Players retained by Chennai: Dhoni, Conway, Ruturaj, Ambati Rayudu, Senapati, Moeen Ali, Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pretorius, Santner, Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Theekshana.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad have 42.45 crores left for the IPL mini auction.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: MUMBAI INDIANS RETENTIONS | Rohit, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan, Stubbs, Brevis, Archer, Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Published Date: November 15, 2022 6:41 PM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 7:14 PM IST