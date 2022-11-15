live
Highlights | IPL 2023 Retention: SRH Release Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, CSK Offload Dwayne Bravo
IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check all the retentions and releases of the 10 IPL Franchises here.
AS IT HAPPENED | IPL 2023 Retention
Chennai Super Kings retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but released long-serving player Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of their captain Kane Williamson as all ten Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday announced their full list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction next month.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: CSK Will Look For a Long-Term Captain If It's Dhoni's Last Season, Says Pragyan Ojha
- IPL Retention & Releases: CSK Retain Jadeja, Release Bravo; SRH Shunt Williamson, Pooran; Punjab Let Go of Mayank Agarwal (Round-up)
- IPL 2023: Five Players Likely To Be Released By Indian Premier League Franchises
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.