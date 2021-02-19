Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Teams

    Players Bought

    Mumbai Indians

    Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crore), Piyush
    Chawla (Rs 2.4 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 3.2 crore), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh),
    Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 20
    lakh)

    Chennai Super Kings

    Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crore), Krishnappa
    Gowtham (Rs 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakh), Hari Nishanth (Rs 20
    lakh), Bhagath Verma (Rs 20 lakh), Harishankar Reddy (Rs 20 lakh)

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.2 crore),
    Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20
    lakh), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Karun Nair (Rs
    50 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh)

    Rajasthan Royals

    Shivam Dube (Rs 4.4 crore), Chris
    Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs
    1.2 crore). KC Cariappa (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav
    (Rs 20 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh)

    Delhi Capitals

    Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Umesh
    Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh),
    Manimaran Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh), Tom Curran
    (Rs 5.25 crore), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore)

    Punjab Kings

    Dawid Malan (Rs 1.5 crore), Jhye
    Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8
    crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 30 lakh), Saurabh
    Kumar (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Kedar
    Jadhav (Rs 2 crore), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore)

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin
    Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh),
    Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson
    (Rs 15 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh),
    Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    And that’s all folks. The action-packed, mini-auction comes to an end. It’s been some day. Records were shattered, a Tendulkar is back in Mumbai squad. All eight teams seems to be happy with their purchases. Chris Morris has become the most expensive player in IPL history. He was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for an eye-watering Rs 16.25 crore. The next best was for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson who landed a cool Rs 15 crore followed by IPL’s blue-eyed boy Glenn Maxwell, who will play alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers after being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. Veteran India offspinner Harbhajan Singh will play for Kolkata Knight Riders while Kedar Jadhav has found a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Arjun Tendulkar into the fray. Mumbai Indians have raised the paddle. Arjun will play for defending champions MI.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Akash Singh, Rs 20 lakh, SOLD to Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Pawan Negi, BP Rs 50 lakh. KKR enter the fray and seal the deal.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Venkatesh Iyer, BP Rs 20 lakh. He’s been SOLD to KKR

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Hanuma Vihari is back. Base Price 1 crore. Well, he’s UNSOLD

  • 8:10 PM IST

    We are back for one final time.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    So far, 53 players have been sold

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Gurkeerat Singh Mann is unsold for the second time, as is Jason Behrendorff of Australia.

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 Auction set to be held today in Chennai. Even though this year’s version will not be a mega event, still a whopping 1114 players from India and across the globe had registered themselves for the auction. The list was given to the eight franchises by the BCCI and it was pruned to 292 but with Mark Wood pulling out on Wednesday, it’s been further reduced to 291 cricketers now. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Shahrukh Khan, Chetan Sakariya to Krishnappa Gowtham, Uncapped Indian Players Who Got The BIG Bucks

IPL 2021 Auction Top Players

Several megastars including Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh among others will watch with keen intent as their fate gets sealed today. Few names could spark bidding war among the teams which are aiming to plug gaps in their setup rather than going for wholesale change. Sunrisers Hyderabad with three vacancies have the lowest number of vacant spots to fill while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most slots – 13- to buy players for. Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.2 crore to spend while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10.75 crore each to splurge at the auction. Also Read - IPL Auction Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav Join DC; Players Bought Today And Check Final Squad

Note: Amount is in crore Also Read - IPL Auction Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan And Other Players Bought by KKR

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs.)Salary cap available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18762.122.971
DC19672.0912.962
KXIP16331.853.295
KKR17674.2510.7582
MI18469.6515.3574
RR17550.1534.8583
RCB12449.135.9134
SRH22774.2510.7531
Total13942483.39196.66122

