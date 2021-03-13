ISL 2021 Final Highlights

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday. Both the clubs – Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan – have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches this season. The Islanders have been clinical in the attack, scoring 37 goals. The Mariners, on the other hand, like to have a sturdy defense and then attack upfront. Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season.

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

  • 9:34 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – MUMBAI CHAMPIONS! All the hard work throughout the campaign has gone down the drain for ATK as a goalkeeping blunder by Arindam has left them red-faced. Bipin Singh with a late goal was the star of the show as he helped Mumbai win their maiden ISL title. Mohun Bagan players are in shock as expected. They would feel that a goal was robbed of them in the second half when they found the back of the net – but it was an off-side. MCFC 2-1 ATKMB

  • 9:30 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – GOALLL | Bipin Singh it is… and what a goal. It is a goalkeeping howler from Arindam. He was out of his mark, Bipin calm and composed took his time, and then finally found the bottom corner. MCFC 2-1 ATKMB

  • 9:24 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – Goddard comes on for Boumous, last season’s Golden Ball winner. What can the Japanese-born conjure in the next six minutes? Is there a goal in the dying minutes. The game looks poised to get extended. MCFC 1-1 ATKMB

  • 9:09 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – Le Fondre leaves the park and his campaign for this year is over. He has been one of the key members of the side. Mohun Bagan in the meanwhile is threatening Amrinder – who is trying to calm the defense down. The Mumbai captain has not been at his very best tonight. MCFC 1-1 ATKMB

  • 8:47 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – Both sides pressing hard in the second half to take the all-important lead. Krishna looks all pumped up as he is making all the moves inside the Mumbai half. It looks all poised to go down to the wire. Do not go anywhere! MCFC 1-1 ATKMB

  • 8:28 PM IST

  • 8:26 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – All square at half-time and what a cracking second half it promises to be. Both sides have played some top-class football in the first half, but there were a few sloppy works as well. Mumbai has controlled most of the first half and they would look to keep that going in the second. Amey Ranawade went down in the added time of the first half – it looked concerning and he was taken off. The play was stopped for eight minutes as there was a lot of unnecessary confusion.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – Mumbai is now commanding the game, Habas looks worried like always on the touchline. ATK could feel they missed out on a golden opportunity after having squandered the lead. MCFC 1-1 ATKMB

  • 8:02 PM IST