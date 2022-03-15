HIGHLIGHTS KERALA BLASTERS  vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final

AS IT HAPPEND: FT: KBFC 1-1 JFC (2-1) Kerala Blasters reach their 3rd ever ISL Final. Daniel Chima’s headed attempt fell to Pronay Halder and the former ATKMB man slots it in from close-range to make 1-1. HT SCORE KBFC 1-0 JFC. Kerala has clearly dominated the game and have they deserved to go into the break with a double advantage over two legs. Jamshedpur had a chance at goal but it was ruled off due to an off-side call. Adrian Luna doubles Blasters’ lead ! Luna expertly cuts in to give him space to shoot and he places right into the bottom corner with Rehenesh beaten all ends up. Kerala Blasters squandered a glorious chance to double their advantage in the second leg but Alvaro Vazquez chips it over TP Rehenesh off target.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Favourites Against Kerala Blasters FC In The Semi-final On Friday

PREVIEW: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Kerala ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanović would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can forge a comeback any moment. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns 11 times. Apparently, Kerala Blasters have earned two victories. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won thrice. Six of the fixtures have ended in draws. Sahal Abdul Samad has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season. Jamshedpur FC can create history by winning most games in an ISL season if they win the second leg and the finals. Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart is the most aggressive presser in the attacking third of all the ISL players. Also Read - Jamshedpur FC Lift Maiden ISL League Shield With Win Over ATK Mohun Bagan

Live Updates

  • 10:28 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our LIVE Coverage ! We’ll see you next time, till then goodbye and take care !

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Full-Time ! Kerala Blasters are through to the FINAL ! KBFC beat JFC 2-1 over two legs ! Match drawn in the second leg 1-1 ! The Yellow Army deserves to be in the FINAL.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: 5 minutes have been added on for stoppages ! Tension !!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: 4 minutes to go and it looks like KBFC might go all the way to their third ever ISL Final.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Drinks Break ! The game perfectly poised for a blockbuster finish !

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: The Blasters have been professional so far in the game to shut down JFC defensively. But as we all know, football is a game of great uncertainties and anything can happen. KBFC 1-1 JFC 75th Minute (2-1)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: With 20 minutes to go for the match to end, Jamshedpur unleash men upfront for an opening. Kerala are also not behind and trying all they can for another killer goal. KBFC 1-1 JFC 72nd Minute (2-1)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: GOOAL !!! Jamshedpur finally get a goal back ! Daniel Chima’s headed attempt fell to Pronay Halder and the former ATKMB man slots it in from close-range ! KBFC 1-1 JFC 49th Minute (2-1)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: We are back for the second-half, Kerala Blasters get us underway for the final 45 minutes.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: The first-half comes to an end ! Kerala has clearly dominated the game and have they deserved to go into the break with a double advantage over two legs. Jamshedpur had a chance at goal but it was ruled off due to an off-side call. Will the Blasters go to the Final or is there a comeback on the cards for Jamshedpur ? HT: KBFC 1-0 JFC (Luna) (2-0)