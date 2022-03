Highlights KERALA BLASTERS vs MUMBAI CITY FC ISL 2021-22

AS IT HAPPENED: FT: Kerala Blasters beat Mumbai City by 3-1. Need just a point to qualify for the semis. Diego Maurico reduces the deficit for Mumbai, makes it 1-3 for from the spot. Vazquez makes it 3-0 for KBFC. Mourtada Fall makes a huge mistake in playing back to his keeper and Alvaro Vazquez latched onto it in a flash and scores past Nawaz to inflict the killer-blow. Alvaro Vazquez doubles Kerala’s lead from the penalty spot after Mourtada Fall brings him down inside the box. Half-Time Score: KBFC 2-0 MCFC. Sahal scores a brilliant goal to draw first blood for Kerala Blasters. Also Read - Highlights Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: JFC Beat HFC 3-0; Claim Top Spot

Preview: Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will face off in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday. Kerala are placed fifth in the points table with 30 points from 18 matches, one point less than Mumbai who are fourth having 31 points from 18 games. With league leaders Hyderabad FC already through to the semis and Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan needing just one point to confirm their place as well, it is Kerala and Mumbai who are likely to fight it out for the last spot. Mumbai City FC’s top scorer Igor Angulo has scored more goals than all but one team’s top scorers. Hyderabad FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored more. Mumbai City FC players have the highest assists in the league (23). Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters have the joint second highest red cards received this season (2). Also Read - Highlights | SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: SCEB, NEUFC Play Out a 1-1 Stalemate