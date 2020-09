Load More

KKR vs MI, Match 5, IPL 2020 Highlights

Highlights: Kolkata vs Mumbai IPL 2020 Dream11 IPL: KKR were outplayed by Mumbai Indians in all three departments and Rohit Sharma's leadership has to be lauded. He played well with the bat upfront and then his bowlers came to the party and closed out the game. KKR will have to go back to the dressing-room and see where they went wrong. In the bowling department, they were too short and got punished for that. Their spinners did not have a good day and that is a worry going forward.

KKR vs MI Squads

Kolkata Knigh Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi Credits Anil Kumble For Backing His Skills And Advise to Stay Calm