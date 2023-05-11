ZEE Sites

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Jaiswal’s Royal Onslaught Destroys Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals rode on knocks from Yashashvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal's fiery bowling to beat KKR by nine wickets and enter top four.

Updated: May 11, 2023 11:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Yashasvi Jaiswal

94* (46) 11x4, 5x6

Sanju Samson (C) (W)

48 (29) 2x4, 5x6

Shardul Thakur

(1-0-14-0)*

Suyash Sharma

(3-0-22-0)
KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: With this win, Rajasthan Royals (12) rise to third position in points table behind Gujarat Titans (16) and Chennai Super Kings (15). Mumbai Indians at fourth also have 12 points.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal finishes the game with a four off Shardul Thakur. RR win the game by nine wickets with more than six overs in hand.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Stumping MISSED! Yashasvi Jaiswal dances down the ground against Suyash Sharma and misses. The ball touch Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s gloves before going for a couple of byes. Jaiswal reverse sweeps to another four to enter nineties. RR 147/1 (13)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Anukul Roy comes into bowl and Sanju Samson welcomes him with a six. The RR skipper launches two more in the final two balls of the over to enter 40s. RR 140/1 (11)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for Rajasthan Royals in the ninth over. Just three runs from the Sunil Narine over. RR 101/1 (9)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Suyash Sharm is brought into the attack and the treatment is just the same for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The way he is batting, it looks like a second IPL ton is round the corner for the uncapped youngster.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Monstrous from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Rajasthan openers sends Sunil Narine for a lovely six over mid-off. RR 88/1 (7)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Sanju Samson gets into the ack with a six and a four off Harshit Rana. 10 runs come from he over. RR 78/1 (6)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score:
    Yashasvi Jaiswal is simply unstoppable. The left-hander is hitting atleast a four in the every of the RR innings. Two in the Harshit Rana over. RR 68/1 (5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant first under pressure from Varun Chakravarthy as just five runs come from the over including a four from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR 59/1 (4)

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56, Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult. In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form. In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

Also Read:

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

