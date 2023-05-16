Highlights | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Super Giants Aim To End Winless Streak At Home.

ZEE Sites

AS IT HAPPENED | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Super Giants Aim To End Winless Streak At Home

Updated: May 16, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on consistent Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday. With both sides boasting of big names, it promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. While Mumbai is coming into the contest on the back of a winning streak of two games, for Lucknow, it is about survival when they play their last home game. With the much-awaited World Test Championship coming up, focus would be on India and MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has not lived up to the billing this IPL season.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Pitch Report- The ground measurements of Ekana Stadium are 75 meters long and 61 meters wide, with a straight distance of 78 meters. The longest boundary is 81 meters from the pavilion end. Today, both sides will play on a red soil field, which means there will be pace and bounce. There is some grass cover, but it will still be low and sluggish. The average number of runs scored in the first inning is 143. Spinners will be crucial for both sides once again.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: With less than an hour to go, it will be exciting to see the starting lineups for both sides ahead of this crucial match. Stay tuned for additional information.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Former Indian cricket colleagues LSG’s Amit Mishra and MI’s Piyush Chawla compete against one other, and the veterans will do their best for their respective sides.

  • 6:29 PM IST

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, the great MI hitter, will be the major player who would anchor the whole MI innings. SKY is in the form of his life as the batter has scored 479 runs in 12 matches.

  • 6:12 PM IST

  • 6:05 PM IST

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: With two hours remaining in the match, Lucknow Super Giants will seek to win and ease their way into the IPL playoffs. Stay tuned for additional information.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: The heated duel of the match will be between MI’s Suryakumar Yadav and LSG’s spinner, as SKY is one of the best batsmen against spin bowling.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran of LSG will be the biggest threat to the five-time champions as he can single-handedly ruin the MI’s party at this crucial league game.

