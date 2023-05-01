Home

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bangalore Beat Lucknow By 18 Runs After Rahul's Injury

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match - IPL 2023 highlights: KL Rahul's injury is a major area of concern and looks doubtful for the next match too as he can't run. Tough times for LSG skipper ahead of WTC final.

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

