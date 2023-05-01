Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bangalore Beat Lucknow By 18 Runs After Rahul's Injury
HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bangalore Beat Lucknow By 18 Runs After Rahul’s Injury

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match - IPL 2023 highlights: KL Rahul's injury is a major area of concern and looks doubtful for the next match too as he can't run. Tough times for LSG skipper ahead of WTC final.

Updated: May 2, 2023 12:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Amit Mishra hits down the ground and goes for a run. KL Rahul sends him back as he couldn’t walk properly too. Cheeky boundary from Mishra. Mishra tries to go over the top, gets a thick top edge and Dinesh Karthik completes the catch. Game over. RCB win by 18 runs.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: KL Rahul can’t run. All he has to do in deal in boundaries. The LSG skipper hits one through the on side but didn’t run. LSG 104/9. Need 23 runs from the last over.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood comes in to bowl the penultimate over. Naveen-ul-Haq tries some fancy shot, doesn’t get the required touch but still the ball goes for a four. 100 up for LSG. OUT!!! He edges behind. KL Rahul comes to bat and the crowd erupts. LSG 103/9

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: SHOTTT from Naveen-ul-Haq. He dances down the ground against Harshal Patel to dispatch the ball for a boundary. Much needed for the hosts. LSG 96/8 (18)

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Outside edge from Amit Mishra off Mohammed Siraj and its a four. Harshal Patel slides on the boundary but couldn’t stop it. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ready with his helmets on. LSG desperately need a boundary here. The run rate is climbing up.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Another one bites the dust. Ravi Bishnoi is run out. Naveen-ul-Haq comes out to bat. KL Rahul is still waiting. LSG 79/8 (16)

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: LSG need 57 from 40 balls with Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi at the crease. It’s chaseable but LSG don’t have much wickets. With KL Rahul ready to bat after hanstring injury, the question is can he run? LSG 74/7 (14)

  • 10:58 PM IST

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: The crowd erupts as KL Rahul pads up to bat. He was seen doing some shadow practice before getting his guards on. Harshal Patel comes into bowl. OUTTT! Krishnappa Gowtham is run out. RCB get their man. LSG 66/7

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Krishnappa Gowtham is turning the tide for LSG. So far, he has two sixes and four to ease the pressure. Just as we are writing this, Marcus Stoinis goes for a big one and is caught by Suyash Prabhudesai. Karn Sharma gets another wicket. LSG 65/6

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

Published Date: May 1, 2023 11:25 PM IST

Updated Date: May 2, 2023 12:22 AM IST

