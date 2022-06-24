Highlights Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 3

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67.Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Sarfaraz Khan completed his transformation from Mumbai cricket’s resident ‘enfant terrible’ to ‘Man Friday’ with a superb hundred that kept his side ahead against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, here on Thursday. Courtesy of Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five. But Madhya Pradesh won’t be too unhappy as they finished the second day at 123 for one with Yash Dubey (44 batting) and Shubham Sharma (41 batting) adding 76 runs for the unbroken second wicket. The day belonged to none other than Sarfaraz, who has now scored an astounding 937 runs in Ranji Trophy in just six games and could make it 1000 for the season if Mumbai bat again in this match. His innings had 13 boundaries and two huge sixes — one over square leg off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and one down the ground off off-spinner Saransh Jain. Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2: Sarfaraz Khan's Century Propels Mumbai to 374; Mumbai 123/1 at Stumps

Live Updates

  • 5:33 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. MP 368/3 (123) Madhya Pradesh Trail By 6 Runs

  • 3:53 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Rajat Patidar brings up his half-century as well. The RCB batter had a good season in the IPL and now he is carrying it forward to the biggest domestic stage of Indian cricket. MP 337/2 (108.3)

  • 3:07 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: We are back for the final session of the day!

  • 2:51 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: TEA BREAK | Another session dominated by Madhya Pradesh. Yes, they lost Shubham Sharma but they are just 73 runs away from taking the first innings lead. Yash Dubey and Sharma continued to pile the misery on Mumbai after lunch, the latter reached his hundred and the pair stretched their partnership past 200. They had negotiated the first hour without any hiccups and looked set to take the game away, but Avasthi struck and broke the 222-run stand. Rajat Patidar then walked out and played with intent, striking at over 100. MP 301/2 (98)

  • 2:06 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: OUT! Mohit Avasthi breaks the all-important partnership! A well constructed 222-run stand comes to an end as Shubham Sharma takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Rajat Patidar is the new man in for Madhya Pradesh. MP 270/2 (90)

  • 1:23 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: The second hundred of the day! This time from Shubham Sharma! The MP batters have batted brilliantly and have completely shifted the momentum towards them. Brilliant piece of batting from Shubham S Sharma. MP 255/1 (83)

  • 12:46 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: SECOND SESSION | We’re back after lunch! The second new ball is available in five overs and Mumbai will hope that brings about some wickets. For now, it is going to be Avasthi to start proceedings.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: LUNCH | What a session for Madhya Pradesh! They haven’t lost a wicket and added 105 runs, in the process have reduced the deficit to 146 and still have nine wickets in hand. Yash Dubey and Shubam Sharma started off from where they left last evening, mixing aggression with caution and extending their partnership beyond 150. Both batters got to their fifties and towards the end of the session it was Dubey who accelerated and reached his hundred. Mumbai look lost for ideas and need a wicket quickly to keep their heads from bowing.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Yash Dubey with a brilliant Century! What an innings he has played. He knows the occasion very well and stepped up at the right time for his team. Shubham is currently at 88. MP 228/1 (75)

  • 11:40 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Both the batters are now in their 80s as Shubham and Dubey look for twin hundreds. Mumbai bowlers are yet to mark today on Day 3. Partnership crosses 150-run mark.