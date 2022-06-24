Highlights Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 3

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67.Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Sarfaraz Khan completed his transformation from Mumbai cricket’s resident ‘enfant terrible’ to ‘Man Friday’ with a superb hundred that kept his side ahead against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, here on Thursday. Courtesy of Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five. But Madhya Pradesh won’t be too unhappy as they finished the second day at 123 for one with Yash Dubey (44 batting) and Shubham Sharma (41 batting) adding 76 runs for the unbroken second wicket. The day belonged to none other than Sarfaraz, who has now scored an astounding 937 runs in Ranji Trophy in just six games and could make it 1000 for the season if Mumbai bat again in this match. His innings had 13 boundaries and two huge sixes — one over square leg off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and one down the ground off off-spinner Saransh Jain. Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2: Sarfaraz Khan's Century Propels Mumbai to 374; Mumbai 123/1 at Stumps