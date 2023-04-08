Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023: CSK Win By Seven Wickets, Hand MI 2nd Loss

IPL 2023 highlights, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of the match with an hamstring injury. Catch all the highlights of IPL 2023's first El Clasico.

Updated: April 8, 2023 11:22 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ruturaj Gaikwad

40* (36) 2x4, 1x6

Ambati Rayudu

16 (15) 2x4, 0x6

Jason Behrendorff

(3-0-24-1)*

Kumar Kartikeya

(4-0-24-1)
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

Live Updates

  • 10:59 PM IST

  • 10:57 PM IST

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: That’s it. Ambati Rayudu hits the winning runs by smashing Arshad Khan for a boundary. CSK win by seven wickets.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Jason Behrendorff comes into the attack and Ambati Rayudu hits him for two fours in the over. MS Dhoni is padding up incase he needs to come and hit the winning runs. CSK 153/3 (18)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Six runs come from the Kumar Kartikeya over. CSK need 18 from as many balls. With seven wickets in hand, CSK should try to win it as early as possible. Can’t take the risk of leaving it till the last over. CSK 140/3 (17)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Ambati Rayudu comes into bat as a substitute for injured Deepak Chahar. Chahar is seem sitting in the dressing room. Still no updates on his injury. Full toss to Ruturaj Gaikwad and it goes for a six. CSK 135/3 (15)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: That’s the end of Shivam Dube as he chops it on off Kumar Kartikeya. A sigh of relief for Mumbai Indians. CSK 125/3

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Hrithik Shokeen comes into ball and Shivam Dube clobbers him for a huge huge six. Four more added to the total. CSK are looking to finish early.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Chennai Super Kings need 46 runs in 42 balls. CSK 112/2 (13)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for CSK in the 11th over, thanks to brilliance of Ajinkya Rahane. The onus is on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube to take the team home. CSK 102/2 (11)

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan’s 32 off 21 balls and ‘Impact Player’ Tim David’s 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions. Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece. In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane’s 50 came off only 19 balls. CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

Published Date: April 8, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 11:22 PM IST

