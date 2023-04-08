Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023: CSK Win By Seven Wickets, Hand MI 2nd Loss

live

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023: CSK Win By Seven Wickets, Hand MI 2nd Loss

IPL 2023 highlights, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of the match with an hamstring injury. Catch all the highlights of IPL 2023's first El Clasico.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings 157/8 (20.0) 153/3 (18.0) Run Rate: (Current: 8.5) CSK need 5 runs in 12 balls at 2.5 rpo Last Wicket: Shivam Dube b Kumar Kartikeya 28 (26) - 125/3 in 14.2 Over Ruturaj Gaikwad 40 * (36) 2x4, 1x6 Ambati Rayudu 16 (15) 2x4, 0x6 Jason Behrendorff (3-0-24-1) * Kumar Kartikeya (4-0-24-1)

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan’s 32 off 21 balls and ‘Impact Player’ Tim David’s 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions. Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece. In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane’s 50 came off only 19 balls. CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.