Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Highlights: Arshdeep's Last Over Heroics Powers PBKS To 4th Win

Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Highlights: Arshdeep's Last Over Heroics Powers PBKS To 4th Win

IPL 2023 Highlights, MI Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 31, April 22: Punjab Kings scored 214/8 after batting first. In reply, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 201/6 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Live Score

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls). Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered. Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with 67 while Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 57 and 44 respectively. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/29.

