  Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Highlights: Arshdeep's Last Over Heroics Powers PBKS To 4th Win
Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Highlights: Arshdeep’s Last Over Heroics Powers PBKS To 4th Win

IPL 2023 Highlights, MI Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 31, April 22: Punjab Kings scored 214/8 after batting first. In reply, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 201/6 in 20 overs. Get MI vs PBKS updates.

Updated: April 23, 2023 1:11 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: 16 runs needed from the final six balls. Arshdeep Singh with the ball. Another last over finish. Single from the first ball. Arshdeep Singh breaks the middle stumps twice in the over as Mumbai Indians finish at 201/6 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings win by 13 runs.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians need 31 runs from 12 balls. Can Tim David and Tilak Varma pull it off? Nathan Ellis to bowl the penultimate over.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Tim David joins the party. He sends Arshdeep Singh for a 84m maximum. OUTTTT! The whole crowd goes into silence. SKY walks back.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians need 54 from 24 balls with Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. Can they pull off the chase? Fifty from SKY in just 23 deliveries. Game On.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: THATSSSSS BIG from Cameron GREEEN! Straight from the middle of Green’s bat – 108m. Four more from the Australian. BRUTAL!!! Disappointment on Nathan Ellis’ face. OUTTT! Green goes again but didn’t get the elevation and Sam Curran takes the catch. MI 161/3 (16)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Cameron Green has slowed down with SKY taking all the charge. With wickets in hand, Green should go all out and he does. The Australian hits a six and four to bring up his fifty. MI 149/2 (15)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Remember Punjab Kings scored 96 off the last five overs. Mumbai Indians now need 83 from the last six overs.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIV E | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Looks like Suryakumar Yadav is back in form. The right-hander is hitting all around the park at the Wankhede Stadium. He ends the Sam Curran over with a six. MI 132/2 (14)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Nathan Ellis is brought back into the attack. After a quite first four balls, SKY gets into the act with a six. Nine runs come from the over. MI 118/2 (13)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIV E | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: It’s raining boundaries from Suryakumar Yadav’s bat. Already three boundaries in the over off Liam Livingstone. MI 109/2 (12)

HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls). Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered. Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with 67 while Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 57 and 44 respectively. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/29.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 11:00 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 1:11 AM IST

