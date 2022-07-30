AS IT HAPPENED | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG- Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022Also Read - LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: Match To Begin At 11:30 PM IST, Check Starting 11

Birmingham: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event, here on Saturday. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash

Mirabai, who was the outright favourite to win her division, lived up to the billing with a total lift of 201kg (snatch – 88kg; clean and jerk – 113 kg). With her mark, she shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the category. Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First GOLD; Hockey, Badminton Next

The previous Games record, in fact, was held by Chanu herself courtesy a 191kg lift which brought her the 48kg gold medal at Gold Coast 2018. It was Chanu’s third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games. She finished with silver at Glasgow 2014 and won gold at Gold Coast 2018.

This is India’s third medal in Birmingham after Sanket Sargar’s silver and Gururaja Poojary’s bronze in the men’s 55kg and 61kg respectively.