AS IT HAPPENED | Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG- Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022

Birmingham: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event, here on Saturday. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash

Mirabai, who was the outright favourite to win her division, lived up to the billing with a total lift of 201kg (snatch – 88kg; clean and jerk – 113 kg). With her mark, she shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the category. Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First GOLD; Hockey, Badminton Next

The previous Games record, in fact, was held by Chanu herself courtesy a 191kg lift which brought her the 48kg gold medal at Gold Coast 2018. It was Chanu’s third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games. She finished with silver at Glasgow 2014 and won gold at Gold Coast 2018.

This is India’s third medal in Birmingham after Sanket Sargar’s silver and Gururaja Poojary’s bronze in the men’s 55kg and 61kg respectively.

Live Updates

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: SHE DOES IT !!! SHE WINS THE GOLD ! BEATS HER PREVIOUS RECORD ! INDIA’S FIRST GOLD IN THIS YEAR’S COMMONWEALTH GAMES!

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Here comes Mirabai Chanu with her first attempt at 109 Kg!

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Some exciting drills of Clean and Jerk going around as we all wait patiently for Mirabai Chanu.

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: It was some lifting from Mirabai Chanu and now we have to see what she does in the clean and jerk. She is a runaway leader here.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: With the 88 Kg lift, Chanu is ahead by miles. Time for the clean and jerk round.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Oh no! She couldn’t hold the 90 kgs for long. But good try. But the game is very much on!

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Third attempt! It’s time to lift 90 Kgs!! That’s almost double her weight! Can she do it ?

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Time for the second attempt ! Chanu does it again at 88 KG!! Great balance, great positioning!

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Chanu nails the first attempt at 84 kg! Just the start she wanted!

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Here she comes !