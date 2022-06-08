Highlights | Mithali Raj Announces Retirement

Ace Indian batter Mithali Raj on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. She thanked her friends, family and fans for all the support they have given her throughout her career. Mithali led the Indian team in the recently-concluded Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.Also Read - Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu-Mithali Raj Are Different Yet Same, Believe in 'Women Working Together'

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter post. Also Read - LIVE SCORECARD | Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI, Multan: Windies Win Toss, Opt to Bat

