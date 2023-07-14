Top Recommended Stories

  • AS IT HAPPENED | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Russell’s Fifty Not Good Enough as Knight Lose by 69 Runs
AS IT HAPPENED | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Russell’s Fifty Not Good Enough as Knight Lose by 69 Runs

Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket Live Updates, Game 1: Stay Tuned to get all details about inaugural MLC.

Updated: July 14, 2023 9:19 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live

HIGHLIGHTS | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score

Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on Texas Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the historic Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in front of a sell-out crowd. While Sunil Narine will be leading Knight Riders, former South African captain Faf du Plessis will be captaining Super Kings.

Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad

Live Updates

  • 9:18 AM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Super Kings win the match by 69 runs to get their campaign off to a winning start. Russell hit a fiery fifty but that was not good enough.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Jaskaran perishes, clean bowled! He looked good and promised a lot but could not carry on after getting a start. That brings Narine to the middle.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Unmukt Chand perishes and that brings Andre Russell to the middle. He will be the key for the Knights from here. LIVE | LAKR: 56/4 in 5 Overs vs TSK

  • 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: The Knights have been pegged back early in the 182-run chase. They have lost two early wickets and would now need a solid partnership to get back in the game. LIVE | LAKR: 7/2 in 2 overs vs TSK

  • 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Thanks to a key six-ball 16, the Super Kings have managed to post a good total after it seemed they would not get that. LIVE | TSK: 181/6 vs LAKR

  • 7:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Lockie Fergusson, the Knights have done well to pull things back. The Knights would now feel they have a good shot at winning this game. LIVE | TSK: 159/6 in 18.3 overs vs LAKR

  • 7:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Miller and Conway are set and they would look to provide the Super Kings a big finish. Earlier, Du Plessis was out without scoring. LIVE | TSK: 124/2 in 14 overs vs LAKR

  • 1:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: The Knight Riders devouts Andre Russel and captain Sunil Narine will stand central to LAKR’s game plans. Jason Roy will bring the firepower at the top of the order. Lockie Ferguson and Ali Khan provide penetrable options for LAKR with the new ball.

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: TSK will have captain Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway, who will form a formidable pair at the top of the order. They will also count on David Miller’s experience and his ability to hold his nerve at the death. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Daniel Sams add to the bowling.

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Interestingly, four of six teams have been bought by the IPL owners and the tournament will see several known faces from the cash-rich league.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

