AS IT HAPPENED | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup: The Panthers could’ve made it 4-1 but Faslu and Yumnam Gopi right at the death missed everything in a comedy of errors. But that doesn’t matter, the Panthers have taken their revenge and have clinched all-important three points on the opening day of the prestigious Durand Cup. Goal-scorers for Mohameddan- Pritam Singh, Faslu and Marcus Joseph. Goal-scorers for Goa- Muhammed Nemil. Also Read - Hyderabad FC Name 27-member Squad For Durand Cup

PREVIEW: The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicks off on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022. The longest-running competition in Asian football is set to act as a curtain-raiser for the new Indian football season. 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five from the I-League and four Army teams will fight for the title. In the opening game, defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC. It’ll be a recap of last year’s finale, which the Gaurs barely managed to win. The Black Panthers are out for revenge and also to kickoff their campaign in spectacular fashion in front of home fans. However, a young FC Goa side will look to play spoilsport and prove their mettle. Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mohammedan SC: Mithun Samanta, Sankar Roy, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Zothanmawia, Safiul Rahaman, Vanlalzuidika, Abhash Thapa, Abhishek Ambekar, Dipu Halder, Sairuatkima, Wayne Vaz, Ousamen, N’ Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Samad Ali Mallick, Milan Singh, Abhisek Halder, Falsurahaman, Christy Davis, Nuriddin Davronov, Kean Lewis, Sk Faiaz, Pritam Singh, Ridge Demello, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph, Rahul Paswan, Azaharuddin. Also Read - Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to Clinch Maiden Title

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas, Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges.