HIGHLIGHTS – MBFC (1) vs EBFC (3), Super Cup 2024: Cleiton’s Brace Helps Red And Gold Seal S/F SPOT!

MBSG v EBFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Kalinga Super Cup match from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

LIVE | Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 Semi-Final

HIGHLIGHTS Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023: Cleiton came up with the goods when it mattered the most and against old rivals Mohun Bagan on Friday. The East Bengal captain found the back of the net twice to help the red and gold brigade seal a spot in the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC. It was the first time the two sides have faced each other since the Durand Cup 2023 final where Mariners clinched a 1-0 win and a record 17th title.

