Lahore: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans win by 42 runs. They continue the winning streak and are sitting on top of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first. On the back of an incredible comeback from Peshawar bowlers, Multan Sultans, who were looking to cross 200, managed to get 182 on the board. Peshawar Zalmi is in big trouble as they have lost 3 big wickets including the one of Liam Livingstone. Shoaib Malik is key for Peshawar now.

With dew a big factor in the game, will Multan Sultans clinch their 6th consecutive win. Stay tuned for live updates.

It is the end of the first powerplay and Masood have been magnificent till now. Captain Rizwan is playing the role of an anchor allowing his opening partner to play aggressively. Bowlers like Mohammed Umar, Saqib Mohammed and Wahab Riaz have been ordinary till now. No slower balls or bouncers tried in the innings by the bowlers. 

Multan Sultan start with openers Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan. Shan Masood is scoring boundaries at will. He has just completed 300 runs for Multan in this season. He even brings up his half century in 36 deliveries. Rizwan is still trying to find his gears and is struggling a bit at the moment.

Teams 

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

Live Updates

  • 11:53 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Peshawar are 9 down. Saqib Mahmood and Irshad are in the middle. This is basically a bad batting effort from Peshawar. OUT!!! Khushdil Shah takes a stunner as Multan beat Peshawar by 42 runs

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Everything falling apart for Peshawar Zalmi at the moment. Crisis man Shoaib Malik has just departed. With the fall of Malik, chances for a Peshawar have fell down too. Peshawar 109-6 after 15.3 overs.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Blessing Muzarabani into the attack. The boundaries are not coming at all and the pressure mounting on the batters. OUT! Sherfane Rutherford departs. Off-cutter from Muzarabani and it balloons up in the air. Safe catch from Tim David. Peshawar 91-5 after 13 overs.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Brilliant over from Imran Tahir. Six singles from the over. The required run-rate has gone over 12. Peshawar needs 97 runs off 48 deliveries.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Shoaib Malik is using all his experience in this chase. 12 runs from the over till now. The required run-rate has now creeped up to 11 runs per over. Peshawar 79-4 after 11 overs.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Rutherford is a good player of spin. With a six and a four against Tahir, he has made his intentions clear. Peshawar need 116 runs from 60 balls.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: OUT!!! Shahnawaz Dahani finally get his first wicket. Steep bounce from the young fast bowler and it hits Rutherford on the elbow. Good from Dahani to check on Rutherford. Exceptional bowling from the youngster. FOUR! Malik plays a front foot swat from the crease. Peshawar 56-4 after 9 overs.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: This pitch has got some uneven bounce. The odd one will stay low sometimes and it can also bounce too much. OUT!!! Just like that. Liam Livingstone departs. Faintest of edges and Peshawar lose their third. Peshawar 42/3 after 6 overs.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Liam Livingstone has been dropped twice now. He is making the bowlers of Multan Sultan pay for those drops. SIX!!! Shoaib Malik joins the party. Not a bad delivery but an incredible shot from the veteran. Peshawar 41-2 after 5.2 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Exceptional first over from Anwar Ali. Just 3 runs off the over. Blessing Muzarabani starts from the other end. OUT!!!! What a take from Shahnawaz Dahani. Almost a collision with the captain but holds on to the ball. Peshawar 5-1 after 1.2 overs.