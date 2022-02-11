Highlights PSL Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 16 Scorecard As it Happened

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans win by 42 runs. They continue the winning streak and are sitting on top of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first. On the back of an incredible comeback from Peshawar bowlers, Multan Sultans, who were looking to cross 200, managed to get 182 on the board. Peshawar Zalmi is in big trouble as they have lost 3 big wickets including the one of Liam Livingstone. Shoaib Malik is key for Peshawar now.

With dew a big factor in the game, will Multan Sultans clinch their 6th consecutive win. Stay tuned for live updates.

It is the end of the first powerplay and Masood have been magnificent till now. Captain Rizwan is playing the role of an anchor allowing his opening partner to play aggressively. Bowlers like Mohammed Umar, Saqib Mohammed and Wahab Riaz have been ordinary till now. No slower balls or bouncers tried in the innings by the bowlers.

Multan Sultan start with openers Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan. Shan Masood is scoring boundaries at will. He has just completed 300 runs for Multan in this season. He even brings up his half century in 36 deliveries. Rizwan is still trying to find his gears and is struggling a bit at the moment.

Teams

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

