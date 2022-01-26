U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Vivo Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates

Bengaluru: FULL TIME SCORE: U MUMBA BEAT BENGALURU BULLS 45-34 | HALF-TIME SCORE: U MUMBA LEAD BENGALURU BULLS 22-20 | U Mumba will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 78 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 on Wednesday, 26 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest. U Mumba are currently placed seventh in the PKL standings with 36 points from 12 matches. They have registered four wins and three losses this season, while their remaining five games ended in draws. Meanwhile, the Bulls are placed atop the points table with 46 points, having won eight out of the 14 games they’ve played thus far. The Bangalore-based club have five losses and a draw to their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bulls won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by five points. U Mumba, on the other hand, also took on the Titans in their latest PKL fixture. They won the match 42 – 35. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Telugu Titans and will look to extend their winning lead in Pro Kabaddi League 8.Also Read - Highlights | HAR vs TEL Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22: Match Ends in a Thrilling 39-39 Tie

