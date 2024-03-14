Home

HIGHLIGHTS | MUM vs VID, Day 5: Kotian’s Four Helps Mumbai Clinch 42nd Ranji Title

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Mumbai, with their eyes set on a record 42nd title, found themselves in the driver’s seat on day four of the Ranji Trophy final, but Vidarbha’s resilient batting line-up, led by Karun Nair and captain Akshay Wadkar, stood as formidable obstacles in their path to victory.

MUM Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni

VID Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Aditya Sarwate, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare

