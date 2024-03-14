  • Home
HIGHLIGHTS | MUM vs VID, Day 5: Kotian’s Four Helps Mumbai Clinch 42nd Ranji Title

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 14, 2024 2:08 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Mumbai, with their eyes set on a record 42nd title, found themselves in the driver’s seat on day four of the Ranji Trophy final, but Vidarbha’s resilient batting line-up, led by Karun Nair and captain Akshay Wadkar, stood as formidable obstacles in their path to victory.

MUM Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni

VID Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Aditya Sarwate, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 14, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | MUM vs VID, Day 5: Mumbai held their nerves to eventually clinch their 42nd Ranji title. Musheer Khan bagged the Player of The Match, while Tanush Kotian picked up the Player of The Series.

  • Mar 14, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay has departed after getting to his century. He perished for 102 with Vidarbha still needing 185 to win. Kotian got the much-needed breakthrough.

  • Mar 14, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay has hit a timely century in the Ranji Trophy final to get Vidarbha back in the competition and he has received solid support from Harsh Dubey.

  • Mar 14, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey have taken Vidarbha past the 300-run mark. 50 for Dubey, while Akshay is nearing a century.

  • Mar 14, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Wadekar moves into the 90s. He has looked absolutely comfortable in the middle and he is latching onto anything loose.

  • Mar 14, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Wadekar and Dubey have been brilliant in putting pressure back on Mumbai. Can they pull off a miracle here?

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Dhawal Kulkarni has been brought into the attack. He would look to get the much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai.

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Vidarbha still need 267 to win, so it is not going to be easy. They need to play with small targets in mind now. LIVE | VID: 272/5 vs MUM | VID need 266 to win

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: The two batters in the middle are in no hurry. They are picking up the runs that are on offer and defending the rest.

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Kotian and Thakur are finding it difficult to get a breakthrough here. Can Vidarbha take this game into the final session?

