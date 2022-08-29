AS IT HAPPENED | Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup 2022: Full-Time here at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Mumbai City round off a 5-1 victory to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition. We have 5 different scorers- Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, Ahmed Jahouh and Vikram Pratap Singh. On the other hand, Rajasthan has a chance if they can beat Indian Navy in their last match. Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

PREVIEW: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United. Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC will be up against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 29. Both sides have four points each after two games and can take a big step towards knockout stage qualification with a win. Mumbai City FC beat the Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening clash before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Islanders will line-up as favourites against Rajasthan United. However, the I-League side have been unfazed by lavish opposition and will, without a doubt, believe they can get a result. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022: Mariners Beat East Bengal 1-0

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: It’s Full-Time here at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Mumbai City round off a 5-1 victory to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition. We have 5 different scorers- Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, Ahmed Jahouh and Vikram Pratap Singh. On the other hand, Rajasthan has a chance if they can beat Indian Navy in their last match. FT: MCFC 5-1 RUFC (Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, Ahmed Jahouh and Vikram Pratap Singh)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: GOAAL! Vikram Pratap, this time makes no mistake, he slots in MCFC’s 5th goal of the game! MCFC 5-1 RUFC (Vikram Pratap) (90+9 Min)

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: 9 Minutes added on for stoppages! MCFC Lead 4-1!

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: Great Run from Vikram Pratap Singh!! He was through on goal and he even rounded the keeper, but lost his balance at the last moment and the ball goes out for a goal-kick. MCFC 4-1 RUFC (85th Min)

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: Phurba Lachenpa has come off and Mohammad Nawaz has taken his place. MCFC 4-1 RUFC (77th Min)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: Bektur of RUFC and Phurba Lachenpa of MCFC have hurt themselves due to a challenge while going for the ball and now are being treated by the medical team. Hope everything is fine for them. Will Keep you all updated. MCFC 4-1 RUFC

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: GOAAAL!! Rajasthan pull one back! It’s Gyamar Nikum, the teenager who scored the winner against ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai defenders went off to sleep for a moment. MCFC 4-1 RUFC (Nikum) (66th Min)

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: GOAAAL!!! Ahmed Jahouh keeps the keeper routed to his spot and gets the fourth goal for the former ISL champions!! Mumbai should be on their way now as they have an unassailable 4-0 lead. MFC 4-0 RUFC (Jahouh) (63rd Min)

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: PENALTY FOR MUMBAI CITY FC !

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: Mumbai are still dominating the game but Rajasthan on the other hand are trying their level best to generate and opening. MCFC 3-0 RUFC (52nd Min)