Both teams won their first match on the first day of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will take on each other in the fifth game of the tournament at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Namibia defeated the Asian champions, Sri Lanka, by a huge margin of 55 runs after posting a total of 163 runs on the board. Namibian bowlers as well as batters delivered an all-round performance and will be expecting the same in this game.Also Read - Namibia vs Netherland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 5 Group A: When And Where To Watch In India

The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated the United Arab Emirates by three wickets. UAE managed to score only 111 runs while batting first. The Dutch batters also struggled to chase down this total and the work was completed on the penultimate delivery of the innings. The winner of this game will qualify for the Super-12 stage. Also Read - NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain – Namibia vs Netherlands Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: The Netherlands won by 5 wickets. What a great game by the team.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Netherlands side is playing well in the game. Ned Just needs 2 runs.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Smit comes to the bowl and looks for the wickets in the 19th over. The nail-biter is going on between the teams. NED 116/5 (19)

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: 18 overs done The Netherlands side just needs 14 runs in 12 balls. NED 108/5 (18)

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Namibia is on fire Jan Frylinck bowled a maiden wicket over. What a comeback!!!! NED 102/5 (17)

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: It was a great over by Smit. The bowler just gave six runs and picked up two wickets. Namibia needs more overs like this to win the game. NED 102/4 (16)

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Another wicket for Namibia. What a comeback by Namibia. Seems like these wickets will make the Netherlands under pressure. NED 101/4 (15.5)

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Namibia scalped another wicket. Seems the side has made a comeback Tom Cooper departs on six runs.

    NED 101/3 (15.3)

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Namibia finally scalped another wicket, The opening partnership perishes. Namibia needs to do it more often to make a comeback. NED 94/2 (14.2)

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Netherlands side is in a strong position as of now. thirteenth over gone. The Netherlands side is playing on ninty runs. NED 90/1 (13)