Highlights | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier Updates

Both teams won their first match on the first day of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will take on each other in the fifth game of the tournament at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Namibia defeated the Asian champions, Sri Lanka, by a huge margin of 55 runs after posting a total of 163 runs on the board. Namibian bowlers as well as batters delivered an all-round performance and will be expecting the same in this game.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated the United Arab Emirates by three wickets. UAE managed to score only 111 runs while batting first. The Dutch batters also struggled to chase down this total and the work was completed on the penultimate delivery of the innings. The winner of this game will qualify for the Super-12 stage.