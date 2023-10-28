Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands Beat Bangladesh By 87 Runs
live

Highlights NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands Beat Bangladesh By 87 Runs

NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup.

Updated: October 28, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score
NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score

AS IT HAPPENED | NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Trending Now

Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the semifinals are effectively over after suffering their fifth consecutive loss in six games.

The Dutch, who had defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala, did so again as they fought tenaciously to demolish Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs after setting them a 230-run target for victory.

Van Meekeren had figures of 4/23, while de Leede took two wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier, Netherlands batted very slowly to manage 229 all out.

Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

Brief scores: Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).

Bangladesh: 142 in 42.2 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35; Paul van Meekeren 4/23, Bas de Leede 2/25)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 28, 2023 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh falter again and Netherlands notch up yet another victory! The Oranje win by 87 runs today. BAN 142 (42.2)

  • Oct 28, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: 27 overs gone, Bangladesh are reeling at 95/6. BAN 95/6

  • Oct 28, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh have already lost half their side in a span of 18 overs and are in a big spot of bother in the run-chase. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will have to take the game from here on. NED 70/5 (17.4)

  • Oct 28, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Netherlands are all out for 229! Bangladesh put up a brilliant show today!

  • Oct 28, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: OUT!! Taskin Ahmed removes Bas de Leede, another one bites the dust! NED 108/5 (27.3)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: 26 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 105/4. NED 105/4 (26)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Netherlands are now at 94/4 after 24 overs of play. Captain Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede are at the crease.

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shoriful Islam is looking for a rough patch where he could drift the ball inside the stumps. NED 85/4 (20.4)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: WICKET!!! Shakib takes a wicket, and the Bangladeshi tigers have made a dominant pressure on the Flying Dutchmen!!! NED 63/4 (16)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:01 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: WICKET!!! Mustafizur takes a wicket as Barresi is caught by Bangladesh captain Shakib, The Netherlands are in trouble now! NED 63/3 (14)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.