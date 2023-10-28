Home

Highlights NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands Beat Bangladesh By 87 Runs

NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup.

Netherlands VS Bangladesh 229 (50.0) 142/9 (42.1) Run Rate: (Current: 3.37) BAN need 88 runs in 47 balls at 11.23 rpo Last Wicket: Mustafizur Rahman b Colin Ackermann 20 (35) - 142/9 in 41.6 Over Taskin Ahmed 11 * (34) 1x4, 0x6 Shoriful Islam 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Paul van Meekeren (7.1-0-23-3) * Colin Ackermann (7-1-25-1)

AS IT HAPPENED | NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the semifinals are effectively over after suffering their fifth consecutive loss in six games.

The Dutch, who had defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala, did so again as they fought tenaciously to demolish Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs after setting them a 230-run target for victory.

Van Meekeren had figures of 4/23, while de Leede took two wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier, Netherlands batted very slowly to manage 229 all out.

Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

Brief scores: Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).

Bangladesh: 142 in 42.2 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35; Paul van Meekeren 4/23, Bas de Leede 2/25)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

