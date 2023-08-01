Home

Highlights Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Finishes Second With 85.71 m Throw

Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short of a second gold medal in 4 days time as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday.

Highlights Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Finishes Second With 85.71 m Throw. (Image: Twitter)

Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short to win a second gold medal as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won the event.

Final result in Men’s Javelin Throw: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 85.86m, Neeraj Chopra (India) – 85.71m, Julian Weber (Germany) – 85.04m, Oliver Helander (Finland) – 83.65m, Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) – 81.62m, Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.01m, Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) – 79.93m, Andrian Mardare (Moldova) – 79.13m.

