Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Highlights Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Finishes Second With 85.71 m Throw
Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short of a second gold medal in 4 days time as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday.
Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short to win a second gold medal as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won the event.
Trending Now
Final result in Men’s Javelin Throw: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 85.86m, Neeraj Chopra (India) – 85.71m, Julian Weber (Germany) – 85.04m, Oliver Helander (Finland) – 83.65m, Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) – 81.62m, Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.01m, Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) – 79.93m, Andrian Mardare (Moldova) – 79.13m.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you