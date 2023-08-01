Top Recommended Stories

Highlights Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Finishes Second With 85.71 m Throw

Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short of a second gold medal in 4 days time as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday.

Updated: September 1, 2023 2:34 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Finishes Second With 85.71 m Throw. (Image: Twitter)

Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra fell short to win a second gold medal as he finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Friday. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won the event.

Final result in Men’s Javelin Throw: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 85.86m, Neeraj Chopra (India) – 85.71m, Julian Weber (Germany) – 85.04m, Oliver Helander (Finland) – 83.65m, Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) – 81.62m, Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.01m, Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) – 79.93m, Andrian Mardare (Moldova) – 79.13m.

Live Updates

  • 2:16 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: The next Diamond League will be held in Eugene from September 16-17.

  • 1:42 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Final result in Men’s Javelin Throw: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 85.86m, Neeraj Chopra (India) – 85.71m, Julian Weber (Germany) – 85.04m, Oliver Helander (Finland) – 83.65m, Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) – 81.62m, Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.01m, Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) – 79.93m, Andrian Mardare (Moldova) – 79.13m.

  • 1:26 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: That’s it!! Neeraj finishes second in final round with a throw of 85.71 m. Jakub Vadejch of Czech Republic will finish first with a throw of 85.86 m.

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: It’s a foul for Neeraj in the penultimate round. The 25-year old Indian looks set to finish in top three and will get one extra attempt.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Neeraj makes a comeback with a 85.22 m and now he is in second position!!

  • 12:38 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Second foul throw for Neeraj!!! He is clearly out of touch today.

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Neeraj is placed 5th after the second round.

  • 12:32 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: FOUL THROW FROM NEERAJ!! Nothing is going right for him today. Weber takes the lead with 84.75.

  • 12:23 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius takes the lead with a throw of 81.62.

  • 12:22 AM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Anderson Peters with 78.78 m and Helander with 74.94.

