Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard: It required a special effort from Pakistan to win from a difficult situation and Naseem Shah has done exactly that for Pakistan. With wickets falling every over, Afghanistan were considered favourites till the final over. However, Naseem Shah had some different plans as he struck consecutive sixes to win it for his team. Pakistan won by 1 wicket and confirmed their ticket for the final against Sri Lanka. India and Afghanistan are knocked out of the tournament.Also Read - PAK vs AFG: Naseem Shah's Last Over Blitz Knocks Afghanistan, India Out of Asia Cup

A calculated bowling effort from Pakistan has restricted Afghanistan to 129/6 after 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran remained the top scorer with 35(37) deliveries. Haris Rauf picked up 2 wickets with a stellar economy of 6.25. Will Mohammed Nabi and co. create history or will Babar-led Pakistan maintain their unbeaten record against the Afghans. Stay tuned for all the live updates! Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Out Of Sorts India Face Tricky Afghanistan

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – ,”No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board.” Babar Azam at the toss – ,”We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that’s why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.” Also Read - PAK vs AFG LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live in India

Live Updates

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan have pulled off a hiest!!! Naseem Shah wins it for Pakistan. India and Afghanistan are knocked out of Asia Cup 2022.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!!! WHAT A SHOT!!! from Naseem Shah! PAK need 5 off 5 balls.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!!! and OUT!!! Asif Ali departs!!! There is some alteraction between Asif Ali and Fareed Malik. Everything has been cooled down now. Mohammed Hasnain is the new batter in. PAK need 12 off 7 balls.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: WIDE BALL!!! and Pakistan need 19 off 10 balls.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!!! Unbelievable scenes in the middle. Pakistan lose their 8th wicket. PAK need 20 off 10 now as Naseem Shah is on strike.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Excellent over from Fazalhaq Farooqi. OUT!!! Khushdil Shah departs as he chops it back onto his stumps. Pakistan lose their 7th wicket. The equation now boils down to 21 off 12 balls.

  • 10:44 PM IST

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!!! That is a some shot from Asif Ali. Afghanistan have got some bad memories of him in the UAE. Rashid has hurt himself while fielding but he is continuing to bowl. PAK need 26 off 18 balls.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!! and OUT!!! Shadab Khan departs after an fantastic knock. Pakistan lose half of their side as they 33 off 22 balls.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!!! The required run-rate is now around 9 per over. This is quite gettable by T20 standards and Pakistan will back themselves to reach there with 6 wickets remaining. PAK need 39 off 26 balls.