Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard: It required a special effort from Pakistan to win from a difficult situation and Naseem Shah has done exactly that for Pakistan. With wickets falling every over, Afghanistan were considered favourites till the final over. However, Naseem Shah had some different plans as he struck consecutive sixes to win it for his team. Pakistan won by 1 wicket and confirmed their ticket for the final against Sri Lanka. India and Afghanistan are knocked out of the tournament.

A calculated bowling effort from Pakistan has restricted Afghanistan to 129/6 after 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran remained the top scorer with 35(37) deliveries. Haris Rauf picked up 2 wickets with a stellar economy of 6.25. Will Mohammed Nabi and co. create history or will Babar-led Pakistan maintain their unbeaten record against the Afghans. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – ,"No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board." Babar Azam at the toss – ,"We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team."