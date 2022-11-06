Highlights | PAK vs BAN Scorecard: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh Qualify For Semi-Final Along With Team India

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 Scorecard: Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

Updated: November 6, 2022 1:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to secure a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup 2022. They are the 2nd team after Team India to qualify from Group 2. Bangladesh finish on 127/8 after 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi picks up his maiden 4-wicket haul in T20I’s. Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in what is a virtual knockout here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. This is going to be a mouthwatering clash after South Africa were knocked out in the first match of the Sunday against the Netherlands.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Pakistan won by 5 wickets to qualify for semi-finals. They join Team India from Group 2 as they went past Bangladesh and South Africa in the group.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Just, when Pakistan were cruising towards a victory. Iftikhar fell into Mustafizur’s trap. PAK need 2 off 12 balls.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Shan Masood is finishing it off for Pakistan. This is excellent batting from the southpaw. OUT!!! Mohammed Haris chips it to the fielder. PAK need 7 from 19 balls.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: SIX!!! That is a brilliant shot from Mohammed Haris. It was a FREEHIT!! and he took the opportunity head on. PAK need 20 from 26 balls.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: RUNOUT!!! Another twist in the tale? Mohammed Nawaz was caught short on crease courtesy of a brilliant throw from Litton Das. PAK need 34 off 30 balls.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Mohammed Haris is a player for the future. Although, he has been twice on the head, he comes back even stronger. PAK need 39 off 36 balls.

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: OH!!! That is a good ball and an incredible attempt from Nurul Hasan to catch the ball but it just evades him. Mohammed Haris has been hit on the helmet. This is 2nd instance in 2nd match for Mohammed Haris. PAK 75/2 (12.5)

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: NO BALL!!! Ebadot has to bowl this again. FREE HIT!!! Will Nawaz it through? NO RUN!!! PAK need 59 off 48 balls.

