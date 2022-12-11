live

Highlights PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win

Highlights PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Pakistan 281 (51.4) 1st Innings 202 (62.5) 275 (64.5) 2nd Innings 198/4 (64.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.09) PAK need 157 runs to win Last Wicket: Imam-ul-Haq c Joe Root b Jack Leach 60 (104) - 191/4 in 60.3 Over Saud Shakeel 54 * (123) 5x4, 0x6 Faheem Ashraf 3 (13) 0x4, 0x6 Joe Root (13-2-36-0) * Jack Leach (20-0-88-1)

Highlights PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates, Multan

Multan: The third day of the 2nd test comes to an end and Pakistan are in a good command over the game. A fantastic partnership between Imam and Shakeel proved beneficial for them. PAK 198-4 after the end of Day 3 as the Men in Green need 157 runs to win.

Load More