Highlights PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win
Highlights PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win.
AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates, Multan
Multan: The third day of the 2nd test comes to an end and Pakistan are in a good command over the game. A fantastic partnership between Imam and Shakeel proved beneficial for them. PAK 198-4 after the end of Day 3 as the Men in Green need 157 runs to win.
