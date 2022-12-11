Highlights PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates: Pakistan Need 157 Runs to Win.

live

Updated: December 11, 2022 5:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates, Multan

Multan: The third day of the 2nd test comes to an end and Pakistan are in a good command over the game. A fantastic partnership between Imam and Shakeel proved beneficial for them. PAK 198-4 after the end of Day 3 as the Men in Green need 157 runs to win. 

Live Updates

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: The third day of the match is over and Pakistan are in a good command over the game. A fantastic partnership between Imam and Shakeel proved beneficial for them. PAK 198-4 after the end of Day 3.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam-Ul-Haq gone. England finally got the much needed breakthrough they were looking for. F. Ashraf comes to the crease. Pak 191-4.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Pakistan 189-3. Drinks Break.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: 100 run partnership comes on between Iman and Shakeel. Shakeel is playing on 46 and is on a verge of completing his 50. PAK- 185-3.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam scores his half century. 17 overs left for day 3 and Pakistan is just 179 runs behind having 7 wickets in hand. Pak 176-3.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam is looking in good touch now. He is playing on 48 and heading to his half century. Pakistan looks in good control of the game. PAK 171/3.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam and Shakeel taking things slow and steady from here. PAK 157-3

  • 3:40 PM IST

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: The partnership is now 53(110). Saud Shakeel and Imam-Ul-Haq are keeping the chase alive for Pakistan. PAK 136/3 (45)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: FOUR!!! That is played nicely by Imam-Ul-Haq. It was a tad short in length and it was played against the spin. PAK 98/3. Pak need 257 more with 7 wickets in hand.

