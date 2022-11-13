live

Highlights PAK vs ENG Final, T20 WC 2022: England Beat Pakistan to Lift 2nd Title

Melbourne: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, Stokes finally found redemption by rising to the occasion in a big match and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy. The win also makes England the first-ever side in men’s international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time, after Stokes played a pivotal role in the 2019 ODI World Cup final win at home, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ being played at the MCG.

Check Playing XI’s here:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

