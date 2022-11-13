live

Highlights PAK vs ENG Final, T20 WC 2022: England Beat Pakistan to Lift 2nd Title

England vs Pakistan Final Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England Beat Pakistan to Lift 2nd Title. Ball by Ball Commentary and Scorecard

Updated: November 13, 2022 5:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Liam Livingstone

1* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Ben Stokes

52 (49) 5x4, 1x6

Mohammad Wasim

(3.6-0-38-1)*

Haris Rauf

(4-0-23-2)
England vs Pakistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Ball by Ball Commentary and Scorecard

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs Pakistan Final, T20 World Cup 2022

Melbourne: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, Stokes finally found redemption by rising to the occasion in a big match and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy. The win also makes England the first-ever side in men’s international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time, after Stokes played a pivotal role in the 2019 ODI World Cup final win at home, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ being played at the MCG.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG FINAL Score, T20 WC: Sam Curran has been adjudged as the Man of the Match as well as the PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG FINAL Score, T20 WC: Ben Stokes: In finals especially when chasing.. you probably forget all the hard work before that, how we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket and one that you never felt in, so to restrict them to 130-odd bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that. With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go. In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them. Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is amazing.. but it has been a good one.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG FINAL Score, T20 WC: THAT’S IT!!! ENGLAND BEAT PAKISTAN TO WIN 2ND T20 WORLD TITLE AND THE BECOME THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS WINNING BOTH THE ODI AND T20 WORLD CUP IN SUCCESSIONS. ENG 138/5 (19)

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG FINAL Score, T20 WC: England just 7 runs to win from 12 balls to lift their 2nd T20 World Cup.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC: 3 overs to go! England just need 12 runs to win!

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC: Shaheen Afridi is walking off, the injury while taking the catch has taken a toll on his knee, which he had gone for surgery. Iftikhar replaces him to finish off the over.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG FINAL Score, T20 WC: 15 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 97/4. PAK 97/4 (15)

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score: 13 overs gone, England are now at 87/4. Harry Brook wicket has once again bring back the Men in Green in the game. Moeen Ali is the new man in for the Three Lions. ENG 87/4 (13)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score: 12 overs gone, England are now at 82/3. The Three Lions are building it patiently with few good overs from Pakistan in the middle at patches. But the Men in Green need to push for more. AS WE SPEAK!!!! Harry Brook departs!! Shadab Khan gets his man, Afridi with the catch. ENG 84/4 (12.3)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 11 overs gone, England are now at 79/3. Brook and Stokes are cautious and are building the innings patiently. ENG 79/3 (11)

Published Date: November 13, 2022 5:53 PM IST

Updated Date: November 13, 2022 5:54 PM IST