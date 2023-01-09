Top Recommended Stories
Highlights | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
Pakistan won the 1st ODI in Karachi as the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets.
AS IT HAPPENED | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan won the 1st ODI in Karachi as the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets. Naseem Shah was adjudged as the Man of the Match for taking 5 wickets. In the run-chase, Babar Azam scored 66, while Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 77 runs.
PAK vs NZ Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
