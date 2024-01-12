Home

HIGHLIGHTS | 1st T20I: New Zealand Win by 46 Runs

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I - HIGHLIGHTS, Commentary: Check Live Score Streaming.

New Zealand VS Pakistan 226/8 (20.0) 180 (18.0) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs Last Wicket: Haris Rauf c Mark Chapman b Tim Southee 0 (2) - 180/10 in 17.6 Over

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I

The much-awaited opening T20I is going to be a mouthwatering affair as this happens to be the year of the T20 World Cup and hence both teams will take all these games seriously. Mitchell Santner is set to miss out the opening clash due to COVID-19.

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

