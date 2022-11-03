AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Shadab Khan produced a special all-round effort as Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Shadab first led Pakistan's strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Live Updates

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: That’s it! Pakistan keep themselves alive in the tournament and they keep themselves alive by winning this match by 33 runs. The Men in Green are unbeaten against the Proteas in the T20 World Cup. SA 108/9 (14)

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: That’s the end of the penultimate over, South Africa need 41 from 6 balls. It’s safe to say Pakistan have won this game. Brilliant death-over bowling display from Naseem Shah. SA 101/7 (13)

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: OUT!! Parnell departs and Wasim gets his man as the Proteas lose their 6th wicket of the match. Pakistan on Top. South Africa are now at 99/6. 43 needed from 12 balls. SA 99/6 (12)

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: BIG WICKET FOR PAKISTAN! Klassen skies it high up in the air and Wasim takes a good catch under pressure. Afridi gets yet another wicket and a set batsman departs for the Proteas. The equation have now got tougher for the Africans. Wayne Parnell joins Stubbs at the crease. 12 runs coming from the over. Still good but if they keep on losing wickets, they will lose grip of the game. SA 95/5 (11)

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: 13 runs coming from the over. South Africa need more of those in the coming few overs. They need a little for sure. 10 overs gone, South Africa are now at 83/4. SA 83/4 (10)

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan will start the proceedings for Pakistan! Let’s resume play!

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Since it will be a 14-over match, South Africa will need 73 runs in the last 5 overs to win this match with a run-rate of 14.6 per over. Huge ask! But you never know!

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Revised Playing Conditions- This will be a 14-over match. Stay tuned to india.com sports for all the live updates of the match.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: The covers have been taken off completely and the umpires are out there at the ground for inspection. Meanwhile the rollers are doing their work in the outfield. As news coming in, the restart of the game will be at 5:10 PM IST, 10:40 local time.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan need to win this match by hook or by crook if they want to qualify for the semis. Even though they are ahead by 16 runs in DLS method. But it’s too early to say anything. We have to wait and watch.