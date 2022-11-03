AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Shadab Khan produced a special all-round effort as Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Kane Williamson Opens Up On Lean Run With Bat, Says 'Still Looking For That Little Bit Of Rhythm

Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Accuses Virat Kohli Of Fake Fielding In India's Tense Victory | Watch Video

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Sudden Call-up, Says I Am Never Out Of Practice

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

