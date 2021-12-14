Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights

PAK vs WI Highlights: Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/26)-led bowling unit starred as Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs in the 2nd T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0 on Tuesday. Mohammad Nawaz (2/36), Mohammad Wasim Jr. (2/39) and Haris Rauf (2/40) pick up two wickets each to lead Men in Green's charge with the ball. Meanwhile, Brandon King (67) and Romario Shepherd (35 not out) took Windies closer to the finishing line but failed to close the game in visitors' favour. Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed (32 off 19 balls) and Shadab Khan's (28 not out off 12 balls) lifted Pakistan to an above-par total of 172/8 in 20 overs against West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the National Stadium on Tuesday. Odean Smith scalped 2/24 for the visitors. OUT- Mohammad Rizwan (38) and Haider Ali (31) fall in quick succession as West Indies chip away with wickets at regular intervals to hurt Pakistan's charge in the second T20I at the National Stadium, Karachi. TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan opt to bat against West Indies in the 2nd T20I at National Stadium in Karachi. On Monday, Pakistan broke the record for the most wins in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins in men's T20Is in 2018, with a 63-run victory over West Indies in Karachi.