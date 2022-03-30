HIGHLIGHTS PAKISTAN vs AUSTRALIA, 1st ODI

AS IT HAPPEND: Travis Head capped a remarkable return to limited over cricket with a fiery century before taking two wickets to anchor Australia’s thumping 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first day-night international in Lahore on Tuesday. Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs. The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their tenth successive ODI win over Pakistan since January 2017. Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a fighting 96-ball 103 while skipper Babar Azam made a 72-ball 57 but with the asking rate hovering around 9.5 Australia were never in doubt of victory. Zampa finished with the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (ten), Hasan Ali (two), Mohammad Wasim (nought) and Khushdil. Earlier, Head knocked his second one-day international hundred and Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were sent in to bat by Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium. Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23. Head took a single off spinner Iftikhar to reach three figures off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan. He beat David Warner’s record from 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017.Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 PM IST Mar 29 Tuesday

Teams: Also Read - IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Reveals Conversation With Hardik Pandya During GT vs LSG

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood Also Read - Punjab Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore Register UNWANTED IPL Record During Thriller in Mumbai

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson