Highlights Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

Australia have finally broken through and what a time to do it. After the first two Tests ended in a draw, Pakistan would have fancied their chances to win the series but Australia have shown why they are the No 1 Test side at the moment – at least in terms of the rankings. Pakistan have been bowled out for 235 in the final session of the final day of the third Test match. With that victory, Australia take the series 1-0, their first series win in Asia since 2011. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

Pat Cummins has cleaned up Naseem Shah as Pakistan lose their last wicket with almost 24 overs to play for in the day. Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

Pakistan are falling like a pack of cards after their captain Babar Azam’s dismissal. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi didn’t show any intentions of staying at the crease. The result being both getting dismissed in trying to play the big shots off the spinner. Nathan Lyon was the beneficiary on both occasions as he picked up another five-wicket haul. Australia are just a wicket away from a historic series win against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Australia strike early in the final session as Babar Azam after a brilliant 55 takes the long walk back. Nathan Lyon gets the big wicket and that might well be the series for Australia. Just as we write, another one bites the dust. Sajid Khan follows his captain to the dressing room. Pakistan would need something special from here on to save this Test match.

TEA: Pakistan are losing grip on the match as they have lost half their side. Mohammed Rizwan departs after a bad LBW decision from the umpire. Fawad Alam’s struggles in the series continue as he departs for 11(20). Australia get Imam-ul-haq just after lunch courtesy of brilliant bowling from Nathan Lyon.

LUNCH BREAK! Pakistan 136-2 after 60 overs. An intriguing session with the bat and ball between the two sides. Australia were successful in getting two Pakistan wickets in the session – Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique. On the other hand, Imam-ul-Haq has been the star in the session with the bat. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has accompanied him in the middle. Can they pull off something special today? Nathan Lyon takes advantage of the 5th-day pitch and Azhar Ali departs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam joins half centurion Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Australia struck early in the day. All-rounder Cameron Green picks up the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 off 80)

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.