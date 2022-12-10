live

Highlights | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Stokes-Brook Steady ENG At Stumps,

Highlights | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Updated: December 10, 2022 5:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ben Stokes (C)

16* (25) 0x4, 0x6

Harry Brook

74 (108) 8x4, 1x6

Agha Salman

(1-0-5-0)*

Abrar Ahmed

(21-2-81-3)
Pak vs Eng 2nd Test Highlights, Day 2

Highlights | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Scorecard

Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second test on Friday.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: With that single, England goes past 200. The lead is now 281. Harry Brook is motoring along for another century in the series. Captain Stokes complimeting him well. STUMPS!! England 202/5 after 49 overs.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: It will be interesting to see how England batter approach their innings from here. Harry Brook brings up his 50. What a find for England he has been. ENG 171/5 after 42.3 overs.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: RUNOUT!! This is the 2nd one in England’s innings as Ollie Pope departs. England are 5 down now. Ben Stokes is the new batter in. ENG 155/5 (38)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Tea Break comes to an end. FOUR!! 100 comes up for England and the lead now gets to 185. FOUR!! to end the 30th over. ENG 106/3 after 30 overs.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The lead is now 168 for England. You cannot ask for anything more. Harry Brook has joined the already well set Ben Duckett. It will be interesting to see his approach. ENG 89/3 (25)

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: OUT!!! Another wicket for Abrar Ahmed. He is having a great time here on his debut. Joe Root tried a paddle sweep but to no avail. Abdullah Shafique takes a good catch. ENG 82/3 (21.3)

  • 3:07 PM IST

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Pakistan do realize that need to get rid of Joe Root early as he is England’s best player of spin. ENG 66/2 (17.3)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Ben Duckett has been phenomenal for England in this innings. The improvement he has shown against spin is just commendable. ENG 43/2 (13.3)

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Abrar Ahmed – what a find for Pakistan in test cricket. He is single handedly making dents in England’s innings. ENG 33/2 (9.3)

