Highlights | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Stokes-Brook Steady ENG At Stumps,

Highlights | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Pakistan 281 (51.4) 1st Innings 202 (62.5) 202/5 (49.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 4.12) ENG lead by 281 runs Last Wicket: Ollie Pope (W) run out (Mohammad Nawaz / Mohammad Rizwan) 4 (11) - 155/5 in 37.5 Over Ben Stokes (C) 16 * (25) 0x4, 0x6 Harry Brook 74 (108) 8x4, 1x6 Agha Salman (1-0-5-0) * Abrar Ahmed (21-2-81-3)

Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second test on Friday.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

